Joyce Mitchell, Who Helped Inmates Escape, Denied Parole

The former prison seamstress locked up for helping two New York inmates escape was denied parole Monday by a panel that called her release “incompatible with the welfare of society” and questioned her plan to pursue a career in criminal justice.

Joyce Mitchell, 52, is serving up to seven years for her role in the “Shawshank Redemption”-style breakout, which sparked a weeks-long manhunt in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 that ended with one inmate’s death and the other’s recapture.

In a scathing unanimous denial, the parole board accused Mitchell of not coming completely clean about her role in the plot.

“You present yourself more as a victim than a responsible participant and appear to be emotionally unstable and easily manipulated,” the board wrote.

The board members said that while letters of support from her family were compelling, “we question the propriety of your goal to further your education and work in criminal justice.”

Mitchell had sexual contact with Richard Matt and supplied him and David Sweat with a drill bit and hacksaws smuggled in meat. They used the tools to cut holes in their cells at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora and hack through underground pipes before crawling out through a manhole.

