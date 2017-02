CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Fire department is still investigating a house fire in Centerville. Chief Jimmy Williams says the fire started Saturday night around 8:30 PM.

Two people went to the JMS Burn center in Augusta remain in critical condition. There was also a female in the house, but she escaped with no injuries.

Investigators won’t say how or where the fire started, but Williams says it was contained in the garage.