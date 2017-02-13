First time home buyer seminar meant to educate Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – What happens when a mortgage broker, financial adviser and real estate agent get together to help the community?

You get a first time home buyer’s seminar – meant to educate people on the ins and outs of buying a home for the first time.

Trent Solomon, financial adviser with Cambridge Investment Research and Gloria Bond, a broker with Land of Promise Properties came on 41Today to talk about why they’re holding the seminar. They’re providing information on financing a home, insuring a home and planning to purchase a home.

They’ve seen the mistake first time home buyers make and want to prevent those same mistakes from happening. The seminar is Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Macon.

Lunch will be served.