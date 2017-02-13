Desperate Immigrants Risk Perilous Winter Trek to Canada

Fadel Alshawwa, Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, brings blankets into a community hall for refugees that may walk across the border in Emerson, Manitoba, on Feb. 9. John Woods / The Canadian Press via AP

Heitke, the Border Patrol’s Grand Forks sector commander, said he’s contacted consulates for some African countries asking them to spread information about the hazards of a Minnesota winter.

“Family groups with small children that, if someone hadn’t gone out and picked them up, they’d have frozen to death,” Heitke said.

Those fleeing the U.S. avoid border posts because of an agreement — called Safe Third Country — that requires migrants to request refugee protection in the first safe country they arrive in. That means migrants arriving at a Canadian border post are rejected and told to apply in the U.S.

An opposition party lawmaker grilled Canada’s immigration minister in Parliament on Thursday, saying the agreement discourages refugees from crossing at an official border checkpoint. New Democrat lawmaker Jenny Kwan also asked the minister whether he still believes the U.S. is offering a high degree of protection for asylum seekers.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, himself once a refugee from Somalia, stressed that Canada is welcoming to refugees. Canada has taken in almost 40,000 Syrian refugees, triple the U.S. intake of Syrians in 2016.

But Hussen said the agreement with the U.S. will remain because it “provides an orderly system of managing asylum claims.”

Mohammed, who feared for his safety in Ghana because he’s bisexual, met Razak Iyal, also a Ghana national, at a bus terminal in Minneapolis. Both men had been denied asylum. Worried about deportation, they decided to travel together and took a bus to Grand Forks, North Dakota.

They then each paid a taxi driver $200 on Christmas Eve to get them close to the border. They crossed on foot, fearing death in the brutal cold until a truck driver saved them.

“We were standing in front of the highway looking for help for almost seven hours. Nobody was willing to help, no traffic stopped. We gave up. That was our end of our life,” Iyal said.

Mohammed and Iyal are hoping for prosthetic fingers, and Iyal said he wants to bring his wife to Canada.

“We feel like we are home,” Iyal said. “We feel we are a part of Canada. … They were talking to us with respect.”

A sign at the border near Emerson, Manitoba on Feb. 9. John Woods / The Canadian Press via AP