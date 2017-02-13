Case Against Trump Travel Order Can Proceed: Judge

The federal judge in Seattle who halted President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration ruled Monday that the original lawsuit challenging the order can go ahead while an appeals court sorts through a thicket of issues.

U.S. District Judge James Robart — who issued the temporary restraining order at the request of Washington state and Minnesota on Feb. 4 — rejected the U.S. Justice Department’s request to pause the underlying case in lower court while the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether a larger, 11-judge panel will review the case.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court last week refused to toss out the injunction and reinstate the travel order, contesting the Trump administration’s claim of presidential authority.

Separately on Monday, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema granted a preliminary injunction barring implementation of the president’s order against anyone who lives, works or attends school in Virginia.

