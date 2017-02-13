Bibb deputies searching for woman accused of card fraud

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of card fraud.

Investigators say the woman pictured in the surveillance footage used stolen credit and debit cards to purchase high end merchandise at a Belk Department Store in Macon. She also made purchases at other businesses.

Anyone that can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Bibb deputies searching for identity theft, card fraud suspects
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Georgia to face Louisville in Belk Bowl
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»