Bibb deputies searching for woman accused of card fraud

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of card fraud.

Investigators say the woman pictured in the surveillance footage used stolen credit and debit cards to purchase high end merchandise at a Belk Department Store in Macon. She also made purchases at other businesses.

Anyone that can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.