Avalanche Kills at Least Four in French Alps: Police

At least four skiers were killed Monday in an avalanche near the border with Italy, according to authorities.

Five other skiers are missing under huge amounts of snow, according to a spokesperson for the local police. The snow-slide took place in Tignes, an alpine ski resort in southeastern France, near the border with Italy.

Police said the group, which included eight tourists and one professional guide, was skiing off the marked trail when the avalanche hit. The tumbling wall of snow was about 400 yards wide, police said.

Rescue efforts are continuing, but the missing skiers are buried under large amounts of snow, and rescuing them will be difficult, police said.

The nationalities of the dead and missing are unknown, according to police.

