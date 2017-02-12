Yale Renames College That Honors Slave Owner

A portrait of John C. Calhoun, the 7th vice president of the United States of America, hangs along a wall in the Senate Reception Room, one of the Capitol’s most richly decorated public rooms. Brooks Kraft / Corbis via Getty Images

But last April, the school decided that the building would keep Calhoun in an effort to teach students about “the most troubled aspects of our past.”

University officials, however, continued to study and monitor similar debates around controversial public figures that were taking place at campuses across the country before arriving to their new decision.

In soliciting suggestions for a new honoree for the college, Hopper was the most frequently requested Yale graduate, the school said.

A trailblazer in her field, Hopper earned her master’s degree and Ph.D. in mathematics and mathematical physics from the school in the 1930s.

She went on to become one of the country’s first computer programmers, and after enlisting in the Navy, Hopper used her background in mathematics to fight fascism during World War II. She died in 1992.

In November, then-President Barack Obama presented her with a posthumous Medal of Freedom.