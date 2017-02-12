Wide-Spread Anti-Trump Protests Take Place Across Mexico

A protester at an anti-Trump rally in Mexico City on Feb. 12. 2017. Mariana Atencio

However, some demonstrators choose not to protest after encountering those supporting President Enrique Peña Nieto, underlining ideological fractures inside the country between those who support the Mexican president and those who oppose him. Peña Nieto’s approval ratings are the lowest they’ve been since he took office.

Some argued that attending the rallies, partly organized by “Mexicanos Unidos,” a group known to favor Peña Nieto, legitimizes his government.

And high profile journalists like Gerardo Villamil from the publication “Proceso” warned against the rallies, arguing the focus is just on criticizing Trump and doesn’t offer any solutions to the current crisis.

The Mexican government has reiterated it will not pay for the wall, while at the same time it has tried to maintain a conciliatory tone toward Trump. But judging from the scene around the country Sunday, many Mexicans have had enough of that.