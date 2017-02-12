Why Putin Is Bolstering Europe's Far-Right Populism

Vladimir Putin attends a press conference at the Kremlin in Moscow. ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / AFP – Getty Images

Hofer said his cooperation deal with Putin’s ruling party was actually a gesture toward peace.

“This is not about the ideological similarities. Instead, it’s about finding peaceful cooperation,” he said. “There is no [financial] support. It’s really just about contacts. There have been claims that we would be financially supported from Russia. That’s absolutely not the case.”

But like Donald Trump, many European far-right leaders have publicly praised Putin, even as the Russian leader’s ambitions in Eastern Europe threaten decades of European peace. Nigel Farage, one of Britain’s loudest voices in favor of the UK’s exit from the European Union, was among the first to praise Putin after the latter annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Such praise plays well not only for European politicians but for Putin himself. They are frequently beamed to Russian television audiences in a show of Putin’s global esteem.

The mutual affection has sparked anxiety among Europe’s mainstream political class who worry about a repeat of the confusion that followed the American elections. German authorities spent months investigating potential Russian hacks and misinformation (they later ruled out direct Russian espionage).

The Netherlands’ Ministry of Interior announced that it would scrap electronic balloting in favor of an onerous hand-count system to avoid “manipulation” of its March 15 vote.

“There are indications that Russians could be interested” in manipulating the vote, Dutch interior minister Ronald Plasterk wrote in a letter to parliament last week. “For the following elections we must fall back on good old pen and paper.”

London’s The Times reported Monday that the UK Foreign Office had been closely monitoring top politicians in the British National Party over Kremlin contacts. And the European Union launched its East Stratcom office nearly two years ago to counteract Russian “disinformation” about the EU in Eastern Europe.

Until the succession of European elections, it will be difficult to determine whether such moves get results – particularly since rightwing parties and Putin enjoy genuine affection among some European voters.

But for those who oppose the extreme right, Trump’s election and its attendant Russian intrigue do not augur well.

Austria’s Hofer now hopes to host the first meeting between Trump and Putin in Vienna.

“I think it would be a chance to lead these two countries closer together,” Hofer said. “Austria would have been a great place.”

It’s a message of peaceful unity that many in Europe’s establishment political circles find deeply suspicious.