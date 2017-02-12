Thousands Evacuated in California Dam Spillway Failure

Tens of thousands of people in at least half a dozen Northern California towns and cities were evacuated on Sunday after a spillway serving the country’s tallest dam suffered “potentially catastrophic damage,” officials said.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters that a hole formed in an emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam, about 70 miles north of Sacramento. Authorities began using the emergency spillway after a 200-foot long, 30-foot-deep hole formed in the dam’s primary relief valve last week, NBC Bay Area reported.

“There was concern that it would compromise the integrity of the spillway, resulting in a substantial release of water,” he said. “The time frame that we were dealing with at that point was mere hours. I couldn’t risk the lives of thousands of people.”

Water flows down Oroville Dam’s main spillway Saturday near Oroville, California. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

The sheriff’s office ordered the evacuation of an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 people from the city of Oroville and several other low-lying communities along the Feather River.

“This is NOT a drill,” the office said in a statement.

Cars quickly piled up at gas stations and on routes out of the evacuation zone — a problem Honea said the state Highway Patrol was working to remedy.

Officials were preparing to deploy swift-water rescue teams while using helicopters to drop bags of rocks into the lake to try and plug the hole, Honea said.

The point, he said, was to “prevent a complete failure.”