Second Powerful Storm Threatens Heavy Snow for Northeast

Weather Channel

Parts of Maine are also under blizzard warnings from 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, and could see 18-24 inches of snow, the National Weather Service warned.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for portions of coastal and southeastern New York including New York City, northern New Jersey, coastal southern New England, northeastern Pennsylvania and portions of western New York.

Upstate New York and northern New England are expected to see at least 6 inches of snow, according to the Weather Channel. Coastal areas in the region could also see flooding.

The storm is also expected to bring strong winds to a broader area of the Northeast and Appalachians that had not been seeing wintry weather.

Winds gusting up to 60 mph are possible in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., as well as parts of the Appalachians, Sunday and Monday.

In parts of New England, snowfall could increase on Monday, possibly moving from 1 inch an hour on Sunday to 2-4 inches on Monday.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged residents, particularly those upstate, to prepare for the storm, and directed state agencies to deploy resources in advance of its arrival.

The earlier storm blanketed much of the region in over a foot of snow, left more than 50,000 people without power and resulted in numerous flight delays.

For those in the Northeast who still haven’t had their fill of winter weather after the latest storm passes, they may not have long to wait for more. The Weather Channel warns that there is another storm system to watch mid-late next week that could deliver more harsh weather.