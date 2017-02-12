Second Big Storm Threatens Heavy Snow for Northeast

Vehicles navigate Monument Square on Sunday in North Adams, Massachusetts, which was under a snow emergency. Gillian Jones / AP

“Maybe it’s the Patriots,” he told reporters Sunday,

recalling the city’s record-shattering winter two years ago. “They won in 2015 and we had so much snow.”

Banks said the storm will likely taper off by Monday night. But strong winds are expected to persist into early Tuesday, with gusts as powerful as 60 mph striking upstate New York and Hartford, Connecticut.

In Cape Cod, Massachusetts, they could reach 75 mph.

The earlier storm blanketed much of the region in over a foot of snow, left more than 50,000 people without power and resulted in numerous flight delays.

For those in the Northeast who still haven’t had their fill of winter weather after the latest storm passes, they may not have long to wait for more. The Weather Channel warns that there is another storm system to watch mid- to late next week that could deliver more harsh weather.