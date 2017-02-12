Oprah Sells Klimt Painting for Staggering $150 Million

Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II, 1912 Oil on canvas Private Collection Neue Galerie / Neue Galerie

After Winfrey temporarily loaned the painting to the Museum of Modern Art in 2014, art dealer Larry Gagosia reportedly lined up an interested buyer who was willing to pay upwards of $100 million. The painting was hanging in the fifth floor of the museum

until August 15, 2016.

Before being handed over to the new owner, the painting was on display in the Neue Galerie in New York from Sept. 22 to Jan. 16. Calls to Winfrey’s representatives and the Gagosian gallery were not returned.

Winfrey, however, is not new to the art world.

In 2015, the 63-year-old CEO held an

auction from her Chicago condo where she sold off some of her artwork, including pieces from American Impressionist Francis Coates Jones and British-born painter Maud Earl. Also up for sale were “Summer Afternoon” by William H. Clapp and “Cubist House” by Albert Bertalan.

“I have long revered Ms. Winfrey as a collector,” Leslie Hindman, founder of Leslie Hindman Auctioneers, said in a

statement prior to the 2015 auction. “I once met with Ms. Winfrey in 2003, and we discussed my perspectives and advice regarding collecting. It was immediately evident that she had extensive market knowledge and had made it a priority to form relationships with dealers, collectors and industry contacts to make informed decisions regarding acquisitions.”

Winfrey’s recently sold 1912 painting by early 20th century Austrian artist Klimt depicts Adele Bloch-Bauer I, the wife of a rich industrialist from Vienna, according to the

MoMA. Nazis stole the painting in 1938 along with other artworks that belonged to the family, and the painting was not returned to the Bloch-Bauer heirs until 2006 following legal battles with the Austrian government.

Those legal battles were translated into the 2015 drama film

“Woman in Gold” starring Helen Mirren, about a Jewish refugee, Maria Altmann, who fought the Austrian government to recover the stolen painting of her aunt, Adele Bloch-Bauer I.