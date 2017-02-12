North Korea Calls New Missile Launch a Success

South Koreans watch Sunday as television news broadcasts reports that North Korea has test-fired an unidentified ballistic missile. Kim Hee-Chul / EPA

U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, confirmed that it detected the launch at 5:55 p.m. ET Saturday (7:55 a.m. Sunday in Seoul). The missile was launched near the northwestern city of Kusong and splashed into the Sea of Japan.

North American Aerospace Defense Command determined that it didn’t pose a threat to North America, said Army Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, chief spokesman for STRATCOM

Reuters quoted North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency as saying supreme leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of the Pukguksong-2, a new type of strategic weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

The United States, Japan and South Korea called for U.N. Security Council consultations, a U.S. official told NBC News on Sunday. A meeting was expected Monday afternoon.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is meeting with Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, called the launch “absolutely intolerable.”

Trump said, “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America is behind Japan, our great ally, 100 percent.”