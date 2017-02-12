Melania Trump, First Lady in Absentia?

President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington D.C. Convention Center following Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, on Jan. 20. Jim Watson / AFP – Getty Images

But Mrs. Trump’s thinly staffed office should come as little surprise, Anita McBride, former chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush and Executive-in-Residence at American University told NBC News.

Each first lady can set the pace of her office “in the way that suits them best” and when it comes to Melania Trump “she laid down the marker early that she’d be taking her time,” McBride said.

McBride surmises that “even if they were fully staffed as of today” it’s not clear that things would be all that different. While the pace of the West Wing has been near-constant executive actions on many of the president’s campaign promises, the office of the first lady isn’t subject to the same expectations.

“The president is doing so much, but he’s elected to do that,” said McBride, American University’s executive-in-residence at the School of Public Affairs. “She’s not the elected official. She gets to rewrite that position description.”

By comparison Michelle Obama was “reluctant” at first in the First Lady role, and Laura Bush was put on a shorter preparation timeline because of the Bush v Gore Supreme Court case that effectively decided the election in December 2000.

However, each first lady developed her own signature platform and made her mark.

Michelle Obama made healthy eating, and physical exercise her cause celebre as part of her “Let’s Move” campaign. Laura Bush was an advocate for literacy. And both first ladies pushed for the rights of women and girls globally.

“Each of them have evolved into the role on their timetable, and each has made a difference,” McBride said. “Mrs. Trump will find her footing in her own way to have an impact as well.”

Melania Trump has said she, too, would advocate for the rights of women and children and would also make cyberbullying awareness one of her causes.

The former model will have to work to overcome low approval ratings compared to her counterparts.

Just before their respective husbands’ inaugurations, Michelle Obama enjoyed an approval rating of 68 percent, Laura Bush 56 percent and Hillary Clinton 59 percent, according to Gallup.

Melania Trump’s rating was at 37 percent.

And though Mrs. Trump has been out of Washington, she has been in the headlines.

The first lady just settled a court battle with a British tabloid reporter for The Daily Mail over allegations made by the outlet about her time as a model.

In a statement provided to NBC News by Mrs. Trump’s lawyer and confirmed by his lawyer, Webster Griffin Tarpley apologized for the “false and defamatory statement” about Mrs. Trump and “fully” retracted them.

And in late January she appeared on the cover of

Vanity Fair Mexico clad in white and dishing up a forkful of jewels.