Grammys Deliver on Promise of Politically Charged Show

IMAGE: Skip Marley and Katy Perry at the 2017 Grammys

Skip Marley and Katy Perry perform 'Chained to the Rhythm' at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

By contrast, a reunited Tribe Called Quest, accompanied by Anderson.Paak and Busta Rhymes, decided to get up in everybody’s face. Introducing the pro-immigration anthem “We the People,” Busta Rhymes called Trump “President Agent Orange” and other names, and soon after, people representing a large variety of ethnic, national and identity groups joined the ensemble on stage.

As the crowd left the stage, Quest rapper Q-Tip chanted “Resist! Resist!”

Skip Marley and Katy Perry, meanwhile, performed “Chained to the Rhythm” before a projected image of the opening first words of the Declaration of Independence — also “We the People.” Perry wore an armband reading “persist.”

In addition, Jennifer Lopez — presenting the award for Best New Artist to Chance The Rapper — declared: “There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence and no room for fear. We do language. That is how civilizations heal. So tonight, we celebrate our most universal language, music, as we honor the voices of the past and the present.”

Al Jarreau, Legendary Jazz Singer, Dies at 76

And Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, introduced a performance by The Weekend and Daft Punk by observing: “We can really use this excitement at a pipeline protest, guys,” adding: “NoDAPL.”

From the 1973 awards, when Helen Reddy said, “And I would like to thank God, because she makes everything possible,” to

Kendrick Lamar’s shout-out to Trayvon Martin in 2016, musicians have a long history of using the Grammys to address social and political issues.

Just three years ago, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

brought more than 30 couples onto the stage to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Queen Latifah then presided over their marriages — many same-sex unions — live on television.

“You have to separate political from social. I’m very proud of that performance,” Ehrlich told NBC News. “It was a social statement. I looked it as nonpartisan and should not get tangled up in the political side of it.”

Image: 59th Annual Grammy Awards - preparations

