17 Whales Refloated After 'Strange' Mass Stranding

“People seem to have an emotional attachment to marine mammals,” Department of Conservation spokesman Herb Christophers told The Associated Press. “They’ve been singing songs to them, giving them specific names, treating them as kindred spirits.”

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of whale strandings in the world, and Friday’s event was the nation’s third-biggest in recorded history, the AP reported. The largest was in 1918, when about 1,000 pilot whales came ashore on the Chatham Islands. In 1985, about 450 whales stranded in Auckland.