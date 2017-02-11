Yale Renames College That Honors Slave Owner

Yale University announced Saturday it is stripping the name from one of its colleges that honors a former white supremacist politician and slave owner — reversing a decision last year to keep the moniker intact.

The Ivy League school’s president said Calhoun College would no longer be named after John C. Calhoun, who served as America’s seventh vice president in the early 19th century, because racism was at the foundation of his political legacy.

“As a national leader, Calhoun helped enshrine his racist views in American policy, transforming them into consequential actions,” Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement. “Yale has changed magnificently over the past 300 years and will continue to evolve long after our time; today we have the opportunity to move the university forward in a way that reinforces our mission and core values.”

Instead, the college is being renamed after alumnus Grace Murray Hopper, a pioneering computer scientist, mathematician and Navy rear admiral.

The fight to rename Calhoun College has been a source of contention at the New Haven, Connecticut-based school for years, pitting university leaders hesitant to gloss over the school’s racial history against students and community members who say the building and its namesake run counter to its core values.

Demand to rename the college reached a fever pitch in 2015 after nine people were killed at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Image: A portrait of John C. Calhoun, the 7th vice president of the United States of America, hangs along a wall in the Senate Reception Room, one of the Capitol's most richly decorated public rooms.

