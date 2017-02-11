Why Buffalo Is Cheering for Somalia's New Big Cheese

Civilians ride on a police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, Thursday. FEISAL OMAR / Reuters

However, those concerns were apparently assuaged, as the U.N., African Union, European Union, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development and a host of nations, including the United States and The United Kingdom, issued a joint statement congratulating Farmajo and thanking his predecessor for the peaceful transfer of power.

“Yesterday’s orderly and peaceful transfer of power is a major achievement for Somalia and should boost confidence in the country’s future both at home and abroad. Hambalyo Somalia,” Michael Keating, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, said in the statement.

Longtime friend Giambra, who said he and Farmajo spoke about the latter’s policies many times, demurred on how the new president would proceed, saying only that his priorities lay in terrorism.

“He is committed to bringing peace and stability to his people and to his country. He has always said that terrorism will be his number one objective,” Giambra said. “To eradicate terrorism in Somalia, as he said to me many times, the most effective way to stop terrorism in the United States is to stop it in Somalia”

Matt Bryden, executive chairman of the Sahan think tank, told NBC News in December that the Somali National Army is often seen as an invading force because of old clan feuds, and that age-old tensions push communities to turn to Al Shabaab for help.

“The Somali government doesn’t really control much territory… Somalia is basically starting from scratch,” said Bryden, a political analyst who has studied Somalia since 1996. “In the army, there are a handful of units that are integrated and effective, and they’re mainly American trained. In 70 to 80 percent of the country, they’re not welcome.”