Pope Francis Targeted by 'Fake News' in Catholic Spat

A passerby lifts a paper sheet covering an anti-Pope Francis poster in central Rome on Feb. 4, 2017. Beatrice Larco / AP

It is unclear whether the fake news story is being investigated as well.

The incidents underscore the tensions between Francis and some conservative elements of the Catholic Church. The pope’s calls for a less strict church that is more compassionate toward “imperfect” members, such as those who divorced and remarried, has not been welcomed by some conservative members.

“Francis is not the first pontiff to fall victim of rumors and fabrications. Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI were all unfairly criticized at some stage. What’s new here is the way the rumors are spread. It’s a sign of the times,” Antonio Spadaro, the editor-in-chief of the Jesuit newspaper Civiltà Cattolica, told NBC News.

“This is the proof that the pope has enemies and his role as a moral and religious leader is unsettling to some,” he added.

A source at the Vatican who spoke on the condition of anonymity, however, downplayed the latest stunt as harmless: “It wasn’t done in bad taste. It’s quite funny, actually. We are not worried.”

This is not the first time Francis has been the subject of inaccurate reports. In 2015, the Quotidiano Nazionale newspaper reported, wrongly, that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor right before a much anticipated and debated Synod on the Family.

Last Sunday, during his weekly prayer in St. Peter’s Square, Francis told the faithful that Christians should turn away from “the polluting germs of selfishness, envy and malicious gossip.”

But, as Francis suggested to Spadaro in an interview to be published Saturday in Civiltà Cattolica, he is not losing sleep over it.

“There is corruption in the Vatican, but I am at peace, if there is a problem, I write a note to St. Joseph and put it under a statue I have in my room,” Francis said. “This is why I sleep well at night: it is God’s grace.”