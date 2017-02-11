It’s a “Night to Shine” for people with special needs

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia – It was a “Night to Shine” for some folks with special needs.

An unforgettable prom experience was held at the North Ridge Christian Church, allowing guests to be kings and queens for a night.

The men had their shoes shined for the prom. The ladies had their make-up and hair done. A limo ride took guests to front of the North Ridge Christian Church, and onto the red carpet for the grand entrance.

Event coordinators say the prom is a way to uplift everyone, Jamie Steinmeyer said, “We wanted to celebrate the uniqueness and individual with special needs and celebrate everyone and let them know all of God’s children are loved and that we come together and celebrate everyone of them.”

More than 100 people with special needs attended the prom. The “Night to Shine Prom” is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Volunteers also made the event a spectacle to be seen. Hundreds of church member and students from George College at State University made the evening something truly special.

More than two hundred churches around across the nation participated.