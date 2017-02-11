More Whales Stranded in New Zealand, Bringing Total to 650

Image: A volunteer pours water on pilot whales at Farewell Spit on Saturday.

The news was devastating for hundreds of volunteers who had converged from around the country to help with the initial group of 416 whales that was found stranded early Friday. Many of those whales died.

Volunteers are planning to return Sunday to help re-float as many healthy whales as possible.

Experts have different theories as to why whales beach themselves, from chasing prey too far inshore to trying to protect a sick member of the group.

Farewell Spit has been described as a whale trap. It has a long protruding coastline and gently sloping beaches that make it difficult for whales to swim away once they get close. It has been the site of previous mass whale beachings.

Lamason said about 20 of the new group were euthanized by conservation workers because they were in poor condition. More will probably need to be killed Saturday, he said.

Rescuers had been hopeful earlier Saturday after efforts to re-float the initial group of whales had gone well.

Lamason said about 100 surviving whales from the initial group were re-floated, and dozens of volunteers had formed a human chain in the water to prevent them from beaching themselves again.

He said volunteers were warned about the possibility of stingrays and sharks, after one of the dead whales appeared to have bite marks consistent with a shark. But there have been no shark sightings, he said.

Image: Dead pilot whales line the shore at Farewell Spit, Saturday.

