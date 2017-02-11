ICE: Calif. Immigration Sweep Planned Before Trump Orders

Marlene Mosqueda, left, who’s father was arrested by ICE agents early Friday morning, talks at a news conference with her Attorney Karla Navarrette at The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles on Feb. 10. Navarrete, said she sought to stop Mosqueda from being placed on a bus to Mexico and was told by ICE that things had changed. She said another lawyer filed federal court papers to halt his removal. Nick Ut / AP

Trump has taken a hard line on illegal immigration, and early in his campaign said he would remove everyone in the country illegally. Trump in November

seemed to soften that position, and said he would focus immediate efforts on those convicted of crimes, and estimated the number affected to be two to three million.

The president signed

an executive order last week directing the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize the removal of those with criminal convictions.

Related:

Mexican President ‘Rejects’ Trump Orders, Vows to Protect Immigrants in U.S.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he called ICE’s regional deputy director Friday and “made it very clear that I want greater transparency about ongoing operations” and the status of those arrested.

“Angelenos should not have to fear raids that are disruptive to their peace of mind and bring unnecessary anxiety to our homes, schools, and workplaces,” Garcetti said. “The Administration should take a just, humane, and sensible approach that does not cause pain for people who only want to live their lives and raise their families in the communities they call home.”