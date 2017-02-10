Oklahoma Town's Valentine's Dance Canceled By 1979 Law

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: The invitation to a Valentine's Dance at Rosie LaVon's in Henryetta, Oklahoma

The invitation to a Valentine’s Dance at Rosie LaVon’s in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Rose LaVon’s

Joni Insabella, who owns the venue and helped organize the dance, said she had no choice but to cancel the bash.

“Other than her, nobody objected, not even the church,” Insabella said. “Everybody was excited about the dance. But on the advice of my husband, I cancelled it. He’s the city attorney and he swore an oath to uphold the law.”

The tempest in this tiny town that has made Kinney, as she put it, “infamous,” began when she posted a question on Facebook asking if the ordinance was still in place. She insists she wasn’t trying to spoil anybody’s fun.

“My dad and my uncle were planning to go to the dance,” she said. “They’re both elderly and they’ve been ill and I didn’t want them getting arrested.”

Henryetta mayor Jennifer Clason doesn’t buy that explanation.

“This ordinance was put in place back in the 1970s when there was a troublesome dance bar on Main Street and it’s never been enforced,” she said.

The reason Kinney complained has more to do with long-simmering small-town rivalries than any law, Clason said.

“She accused Joni of trying to profit from breaking the law by holding this dance,” the mayor said. “That’s nonsense. We told her to go ahead and have the dance. I’m 45 and I grew up going to dances at the civic center, which is just 100 feet from the same church.”

Insabella, who was born in Henryetta but lived in Florida for many years, said she moved back home with her husband to take care of her elderly parents. She said she opened the store, which sells vintage goods and has an entertainment space on the second floor, to bring some life back to the fading downtown.

“With this dance, we were just trying to give people a place where they could go with their sweethearts,” she said. “There’s really no place in town where you can go dance with your sweetheart.”

But after the dance announcement was posted online, “suddenly we started getting all kinds of problems.”

Image: Kevin Bacon in Footloose, 1984

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilkinson County Middle School students making sure ‘No One Eats Alone’
Read More»
51 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
President Mulls Next Step in Travel Ban Fight
Read More»
54 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
White House Rewriting Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Order: Sources
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»