Monroe county leaders encourage residents to vote ‘yes’

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Todd Tolbert, from the Monroe County Hospital Authority is certain residents will vote ‘YES’ on a referendum that will keep the Monroe County Hospital open.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that it’ll pass,” said Tolbert. “People in the community look at a hospital as one of the four essential needs of safety and health.”

The hospital is currently in a six million dollar debt. They have two options come March 21st. To close the hospital for good, or to keep it open with one catch, a tax increase for homeowners.

“On a property value of 200,000 dollars, it’ll be approximately, sixty, sixty five dollar increase per year,” said President of the Forysth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Cheri Sparks. “That’s a small price to pay for a critical access hospital in our area.”

Sparks and the rest of the chamber of commerce are supporting Tolbert’s campaign to say YES.

“A couple of things that I’m doing is trying to make sure that I’m placating the commissioners in making sure that everybody in the community understands the position that they’re in,” said Tolbert. “Because it is a tax.”

In a recent poll from the chamber, eighty five percent of the employees voted in favor of keeping the hospital. They dont’t mind paying the tax.

“I realize that there are larger hospitals in a driving distance,” said Sparks. “But for me personally as a mother, I want them as close to my children as it could possibly be.”

Tolbert is gathering volunteers to help spread the word. They don’t want the convenient health care to close it’s doors forever.

Handouts, information, and yard signs will be available February 15th. If you want to volunteer, call Todd Tolbert at (478) 737-9802.