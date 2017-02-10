Local author offers advice for simplifying your life and finding inner peace

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mark Wayne Smith has been through a lot – now he feels like he has some advice to give.

A recovering alcoholic, Smith says he’s learned more about himself than anything. So he chose to right a book, not about alcoholism, but finding inner peace.

Smith joined 41Today to introduce his book, “Simplify Your Life from the INSIDE OUT: The 7 Keys to Finding Inner Peace.” He says one unique thing about the book is that he’s not a psychologist but rather an individual with enough experience to help someone out.

Filled with courage, first-hand insight, and some humor, the book is well-written and touches on some important principles.

Smith said the reviews he’s gotten have been excellent, and he’s grateful to have had the opportunity to write the book.

The book is currently available on Amazon and Kindle. If you’d like to buy it or for more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/Simplify-Your-Life-INSIDE-OUT-ebook/dp/B01N1SR6FP.