Knicks Security Chief Fired After Basketball Legend's Arrest

Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the Knicks-Clippers game on Wednesday. Frank Franklin II / AP

The fracas surrounding Oakley, 53, lit up social media, with current and former NBA players bashing his ejection as “sad” and disrespectful to a fan favorite nicknamed the “Chairman of the Boards.”

Oakley was involved in an altercation in the stands at Wednesday night’s game when security tried to boot him. The situation escalated, and he was forced to the ground and handcuffed — creating a temporary stop in the Knicks’ home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related:

Why Was a Basketball Legend Dragged Out of Arena in Handcuffs?

The Knicks said in a statement that Oakley “behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. … He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

The NYPD charged him with three counts of assault and gave him a desk appearance.

Oakley was seated several rows behind Dolan and was reportedly insulting him during the game — the former player has been a vocal critic of the billionaire businessman’s leadership.

In an interview with the

New York Daily News, Oakley denied even knowing Dolan was there and said he was the target of harassment minutes after sitting down.

“I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave,” Oakley told the newspaper. “And I said I’m not leaving.”

Video shows a combative Oakley pushing back security as they tried to escort him out.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, and became an integral part of the team spearheaded by Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. He said he has been routinely harassed by security whenever he attends basketball games at the Garden.