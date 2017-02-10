'Do Your Job!': Chaffetz Faces Angry Town Hall Crowd

Crowd reacts to Rep. Jason Chaffetz as he speaks during a town hall in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Rick Bowmer / AP

A video posted on social media showed Black facing a chorus of boos as she was escorted out after the event.

Liberal groups have been urging their supporters to flock to Republican lawmakers’ town hall events, to register their opposition to a whole host of policy initiatives, but in particular the GOP’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Some Republican lawmakers have reportedly cancelled planned town hall events to avoid being confronted by constituents. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) called off an event scheduled to be held in April, with a spokesperson

telling local media in his district that “liberal activists” planned to turn the event into “a disruptive show for their own political theater.”