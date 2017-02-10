Armed robbery at Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A gas station was robbed early Friday morning by a man wearing an insulated jumpsuit.

The Petro gas station on Houston Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 6:30 a.m. The suspect, described as a black male wearing an all-black jumpsuit and black ski mask, entered the store carrying a silver firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect escaped on foot. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.