U.S. Ethics Website Crashes as Trump Adviser Plugs Ivanka

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

It may be a sign of the Trump times.

The website of the Office of Government Ethics, or OGE — a federal agency whose job it is to help presidents and the executive branch avoid conflict of interests — crashed Thursday because of “an extraordinary volume of contacts from citizens about recent events.”

While the OGE didn’t specify the “recent events” in the five tweets it posted on its Twitter feed, the computer crash came as President Donald Trump’s trusted counselor was hit with criticism for plugging Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on a television show.

The OGE tweeted that while it “works to prevent ethics violation,” it doesn’t have “investigative or enforcement authority.

Conway, who was immediately accused of breaking federal ethics rules, was “counseled on that subject,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, without offering any specifics.

In the subsequent tweets, the OGE went on to outline what it does exactly, closing with the news that it is “actively following this agency-contact process.”

The OGE was created as a result of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 following the Watergate scandal, which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

It became a fully independent agency a decade later, with 80 full-time workers. Its job is to run ethics programs in the 130 different agencies that comprise the executive branch.

In addition to running classes on conflicts of interest, it does things like run classes on how to deal with vendors, impart the rules on receiving gifts and deal with issues like nepotism and corruption.

Image: Kellyanne Conway

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

20 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Rant N’ Rave: Breaking down the Super Bowl
Read More»
39 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Retiring General Demoted for Spending at Strip Clubs
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Chicago Program Steers Young Men Away from Violence
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»