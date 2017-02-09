Rant N’ Rave: Breaking down the Super Bowl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s been a few days since the Patriots overcame at 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI to stun the Atlanta Falcons, and now Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent dissect the game and what exactly went wrong for the Dirty Birds.

Who’s to blame for the collapse? Coach Quinn? (49ers head coach) Kyle Shanahan? Matt Ryan? Or just about everyone and anyone?

What should have the Falcons done in order to win the game? And what did they do wrong?

And lastly, what sort of effect will this have on the Falcons as they head into the 2017 season? Will they bounce back and have another monster regular season, or falter after thinking about what could have been?

Watch above to see Bill and Tuck duke it out in this week’s Rant N’ Rave.