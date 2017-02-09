Protesters Fear Mom's Deportation After 21 Years in US

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Emotional protests broke out in Phoenix Wednesday night after a Mexican-born mother-of-two was detained for deportation. Dozens of demonstrators surrounded a van carrying Guadalupe García de Rayos from a detention center, with one man putting his arm in a wheel well to stop it.

Rayos’ family and campaigners say her detention was down to President Donald Trump’s executive order vowing to deport undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes — regardless of circumstance.

The protests spread beyond the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) facility in Phoenix, with a petition to block the deportation quickly reaching around 3,500 signatures and hashtags such as #FreeLupita, #WhyIResist, and #GuadalupeGarcia circulating on Twitter.

In a statement, ICE said Rayos’ removal was finalized by the Department of Justice in May 2013.

The 36-year-old’s family told NBC station 12 News that she fought the order, which was for a voluntary deportation. Then the administration of President Barack Obama changed its priorities on immigration and she was allowed to stay, they said.

“She’s been coming and checking in every year, no problem,” her husband told MSNBC, asking his name not be used. “Today, under Trump’s administration, this is what’s going on. Everybody in the position of my wife, who’s come to check in, this is what’s going to happen. They are going to try to take her out [of the country].”

Image: Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
The Next Possible Steps on Trump's Travel Ban Order
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
'She Persisted' Becomes Rallying Cry After Senate Silences Elizabeth Warren
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Statue Set to Adorn Italy's 'Park of Honor and Dishonor'
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»