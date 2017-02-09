Man shot outside home on Bloomfield Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning on Bloomfield Drive.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Darius Rozier was standing on the front porch of a home at 5950 Bloomfield Drive around 1 a.m. when a man and woman approached Rozier, demanding money.

When Rozier tried to run, the male suspect allegedly shot him once in the chest.

Bibb deputies say the suspects fled the scene in a red Honda.

Rozier is listed in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.