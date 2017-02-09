Famous Elephant Packy Euthanized by Oregon Zoo at 54

Packy as he approached his 50th birthday at the Oregon Zoo. Courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

“We consulted other experts — veterinarians and pharmacists — and a lot of people were involved in this decision, but that didn’t make it any easier,” Storms said. “Anybody who’s had a sick or elderly pet knows how painful this can be, even if you know it’s the best thing for the animal.”

The zoo, located in Portland, said it has been a pioneer in providing elephants with environments that allow normal social interactions and breeding and that it established a $1 million endowment fund supporting conservation of the Asian elephants, which are endangered.

“Packy’s birth started it all,” Bob Lee, who oversees the zoo’s elephant program, said in the statement. “If you think about the time when he was born, it’s mind-boggling — Kennedy was president, the Beatles hadn’t made any records yet, cigarettes didn’t have warnings from the Surgeon General.”

“We’ve learned so much about elephants since then, and it never could have happened without Packy,” he said.

The zoo plans a memorial service for the animal.