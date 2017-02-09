Dr. Vivia Lawton Fowler announced president of Wesleyan College

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT ) – The search for Wesleyan College’s next president is over–and thankfully, search committee members didn’t have to look too far.

Board of trustee members on Thursday revealed their pick for Wesleyan’s 25th president, Dr. Vivia Lawton Fowler, who is a familiar face to the campus.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve Wesleyan for the last ten years as first dean and vice president of academic affairs and then provost,” said Fowler

Board member Jennifer Stiles-Williams says she believes Fowler’s background in education at women’s colleges made her a uniquely qualified candidate.

“Dr. Fowler understands women’s colleges and understands the connection with who we are as a diverse community, race, ethnicity, and religion,” she said.

Fowler’s background in academia goes back decades.

“I was a professor of religious studies and an administrator for 20 years, so I’ve spent my entire academic career at two United Methodist women’s colleges in the South,” Fowler added.

She played an instrumental part in starting several new initiatives at Wesleyan like the school’s international program in China. Even with the current political climate, Fowler says it will continue.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with china and with other countries around the world who want to send their students to Wesleyan.”

Williams added that Dr. Fowler embodies the traditions and beliefs of the liberal women’s college, which will help the school continue progressing in the right direction.

“She also understands the importance of women having a voice and women being able to be apart of the community in vital ways.”

Fowler will replace President Ruth Knox beginning July of this year. She says her first order of business is finding a candidate to fill the position of provost before taking office this summer.