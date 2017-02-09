DeVos Backlash Sees Left Threatening to Homeschool Kids — Which She Supports

Betsy DeVos in January. Erik Lesser / EPA/REX/Shutterstock

An

an estimated 1.8 billion in 2012 children were homeschooled in 2012, up from 850,000 three years earlier, according to an Education Department survey published last June.

With the movement’s growth has come increased clout, which has resulted in homeschooling’s becoming legal in every state. But each state has different regulations on curriculum, background checks, testing and vaccination — raising concerns about abuse and neglect, as documented in

a 2015 investigation by ProPublica and Slate.

But with the rise of homeschooling, and the internet, there is a growing community of support for homeschooling parents and their children.

Now they may have a champion in DeVos.

Until her nomination, DeVos served as chairwoman of the American Federation of Children, a group that advocates for education savings accounts, which redirect public school funds for use by parents to pay for other options, including expenses associated with homeschooling. DeVos could push for states to implement them.

“DeVos would love nothing better than for parents to decide to spend their money on private Christian schools … or to homeschool them using Christian curriculums,” said Milton Gaither, an education professor at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, who researches the homeschool movement and

wrote a book about it.

Asked whether it seemed ironic that some liberals were now talking about homeschooling, Gaither said no: In a sense, those potential converts would mark a return to the fold of left-wing parents who gave helped give birth to the movement in the early 1970s.

“If they take it seriously enough and do it, they will find themselves in world populated by conservative Christians and people like Betsy DeVos,” he said.

Brian Ray, president of the National Home Education Research Institute, an advocacy group, said it would make sense if parents resisted new government leadership by choosing to teach their kids themselves.

“It’s exactly what the modern homeschool movement has been doing for 30 years,” he said.