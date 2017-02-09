Coder Turns Amazon Dash Button into ACLU Donation Tool

An Amazon Dash button donates $5 to the ACLU every time it’s clicked. Nathan Pryor / via YouTube

Amazon introduced the

Dash Button in 2015 to allow frazzled consumers to reorder essential home supplies by literally pressing a button that sticks to a surface at home. For example, the “Cascade” Dash Button might be slapped onto a dishwasher, and the “Charmin” button might go next to a toilet paper roll.

The Dash Button quickly became a favorite hobby project for hackers and “maker” types, who invented hacks that allowed users to control lights, build a silent doorbell and track work hours all with a single push.

Amazon responded by releasing a developer kit and a customizeable “Internet of Things” button called the

AWS IoT. Amazon didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.

Pryor’s version looks to be one of the first Dash Buttons that donates to a charitable cause, and he told NBC News that he’s already pressed it enough times to have donated about $30 over the past week. When asked to pinpoint which moments in Trump administration policy led to each button smash, he said it was hard to choose from “a long list.”

“The biggest issue for me so far has been the immigration orders,” Pryor said. “To me, that one crosses the line into unconstitutional territory, rather than being just a disagreement about policy.”

He’s got a lot of ideas about how to implement a nonprofit donation button on a large scale, too. Pryor told NBC News that use of the buttons among supporters could provide “great feedback” to an organization.

“If 10,000 people pushed to donate within 10 minutes of a policy announcement, while another announcement brought only a trickle through the day, the organization would have a new perspective on what mattered to its donors,” Pryor said.

Others seem to share his desire for a super-simple instantaneous way to donate to the ACLU. After learning about Pryor’s hack through a

Medium post and a slew of news reports, coder Michael Arthur Aguirre posted on Facebook that he was “programming a couple of these right now,” telling friends to “hit me up if you want one.”

The ACLU didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the ACLU of Washington retweeted

an article about the button, calling the project “so cool.”