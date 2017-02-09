Chicago Program Steers Young Men Away from Violence

At just 18 years old, high school senior Joshua Streater already has had friends shot and killed on the streets of Chicago.

“It’s hard,” he told NBC News. “You won’t believe what happens to your friends.”

For Crespin Luna, 17, the sounds of gunshots are an all-too-familiar part of daily life.

“You’ll hear a gunshot or something and know that somebody’s passed away,” he said.

Despite living in a city where violence abounds, these young men are finding their way with the help of a powerful supplementary school program.

The “Becoming A Man” program, or BAM, is a social and emotional learning program for at-risk male students offered by the nonprofit organization Youth Guidance at Chicago-area schools. It seeks, in large part, to provide a lifeline to young male students before violent street gangs take hold.

One of its guiding principles centers on cognitive behavioral therapy — first implemented at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — in which violence can be prevented if those who are agitated can be helped to slow down and think before they act on their impulses.

Becoming A Man meeting in Chicago

