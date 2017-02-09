Archaeologists Unearth New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave

An undated handout photo made available by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Institute of Archaeology on Feb. 9, 2017 shows a remnant of a scroll after it was removed from a jar that has been discovered by archaeologists in a cave on the cliffs west of Qumran, near the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea, Israel. Casey L. Olson and Oren Gutfeld / EPA

The discovery of pottery, flint blades, arrowheads and semi-precious stone suggest the new cave was used during the Neolithic period — an era that began in 10,200 BC and ended between 4,500 and 2,000 BC.

Israel Hasson, Director-General of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said “work remains to be done” in the Judean Desert, with archaeologists in a “race against time as antiquities thieves steal heritage assets worldwide for financial gain.”

“The important discovery of another scroll cave attests to the fact that a lot of work remains to be done in the Judean Desert and finds of huge importance are still waiting to be discovered,” Hasson said. “The State of Israel needs to mobilize and allocate the necessary resources in order to launch a historic operation, together with the public, to carry out a systematic excavation of all the caves of the Judean Desert.”

Excavations into the caves of the Judean Desert will continue as part of Israel Antiquities Authority’s “Operation Scroll,” officials said.

An undated handout photo made available by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Institute of Archaeology on Feb. 9, 2017 shows Israeli archeologists working in a cave on the cliffs west of Qumran, near the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea, Israel. Casey L. Olson and Oren Gutfeld / EPA