Appeals Court Panel Refuses to Reinstate Trump Travel Order

President Donald Trump signs an executive order Jan. 27 restricting travel by refugees entering the United States and on travelers from Syria, Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. Carlos Barria / Reuters

The White House said it was reviewing the judges’ ruling. The interim head of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, called the refusal to grant a stay “a massive blow to the White House.”

Attorneys representing Washington state, saying public universities and the economy were harmed by the order, challenged it on constitutional grounds.

Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order suspended entry to the United States by people from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen for 90 days.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday called the appeals court ruling ” a victory for Washington State and indeed the entire country.”

Implementation of the order caused chaos at airports, with green card holders, students and professors among those reporting they were detained or turned away.

Trump has said the order is necessary to protect Americans from terrorism. The order follows campaign pledges to put in place “extreme vetting.” Critics have called it a “Muslim ban,” which Trump has denied.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, called on Trump to withdraw the order following the appeals court decision.

“President Trump ought to see the handwriting on the wall that his executive order is unconstitutional,” Schumer said in a statement. “He should abandon this proposal, roll up his sleeves and come up with a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe.”

After U.S. District Judge James Robart issued the restraining order blocking Trump’s travel restrictions, visa holders and refugees rushed to take advantage of the pause.

About 60,000 visas that had been canceled were deemed valid after Robart issued his restraining order.

Trump’s executive order also suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days, and it indefinitely suspended entry to the United States by Syrian refugees.

Twitter, Uber, Google and Apple were among nearly 100 companies that filed a friend-of-the court brief arguing against Trump’s executive order. They said it hinders the ability of U.S. companies to attract top talent and “and is inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies.”