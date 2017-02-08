White House: McCain 'Owes Apology' to Dead SEAL for Criticizing Yemen Raid

Qassim al-Rimi, the head of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula AQAP video via Reutes

The U.S. has been trying to dismantle AQAP, one of al Qaeda’s most dangerous arms, since 2002, attacking with done and air strikes and boots on the ground.

While it’s not clear if Yemeni officials are discussing whether to restrict U.S. antiterror operations on their soil, the State Department stressed continued cooperation between the two nations.

“Yemen suffers most directly from the threat of AQAP and President Hadi has been a stalwart partner in the fight against AQAP and ISIS,” spokesman Mark Toner said on Wednesday.

“We will continue to work with him and his representatives to ensure that this important partnership remains solid in order to ultimately eradicate AQAP/ISIS from Yemen.

“The United States conducts operations consistent with international law and in coordination with the government of Yemen. We will not relent in our mission to degrade, disrupt and destroy al Qaeda and ISIS.”