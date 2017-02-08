What Was Behind Warren's Senate Spat Over Sessions?

Coretta Scott King and her daughter Bernice attend the funeral of her husband on April 9,1968, in Atlanta. Moneta J. Sleet, Jr. / AP

King alleged that through his prosecutions Sessions singled out older black voters who had been leaders of the civil rights movement and that the result was “frightening — the wide-scale chill of the exercise of the ballot box for blacks, who suffered so much to receive that right in the first place.”

Sessions’ nomination for the federal judgeship in 1986 failed when he was not confirmed by the Senate.

When he later became a senator for Alabama in 1997 and joined the Senate Judiciary Committee, which still included three members who had killed his nomination, he called it a “great irony.”

What is Senate Rule 19?

Senate Rule 19 states that “no senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another senator or to other senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a senator.”

Why does the rule exist?

The framers of the constitution deliberately set up two chambers of legislative branch: the often raucous House of Representatives, which currently has 535 members, and the more senior chamber, the

U.S. Senate, made up of only 100 members.

Since the Senate is made up of two members from each of the 50 states who serve six-year overlapping terms, it is meant to be a collaborative chamber where reasoned debate can take place.

“The Senate has always been something of a club, since its creation,” explained Iwan Morgan, Professor of United States Studies at University College London (UCL). “The notion was that senators would address each other in a collegial way.”

Rule 19 exists so that senators can have an open debate in a respectful and civil environment without fear of being personally insulted and demeaned by their colleagues.

“The Senate is a very gentile body. But that gentility has been fraying as the parties have become more polarized,” said Morgan. And “old rules can still be invoked as they were in this case.”

How often is it enforced?

Not very often because senators tend to abide by it, said Morgan. But Democrats have argued that the rule has been wielded selectively.

For instance,

Sen. Ted Cruz accused fellow Republican McConnell of lying on the Senate floor in 2015. But he was not censored by Rule 19.

“Selective invocation does seem to undermine the rule,” said Morgan.

What now?

When the senators voted to uphold McConnell’s objection to Warren, she was silenced on the Senate floor until the debate over Sessions nomination is complete. And Sessions is expected to become Attorney General.

But that hasn’t stopped the liberal firebrand, and she posted a video of herself reading the King letter

on Facebook Tuesday evening. By Wednesday at about 10:45 a.m. ET, it had more than 6.3 million views and #LetLizSpeak was trending on Twitter.