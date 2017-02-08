Trump Slams Nordstrom for Dropping Ivanka's Line

President Donald J. Trump hit back at Nordstrom this morning on Twitter after the retailer said it wasn’t buying his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line for this season.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom,” wrote Trump. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

The tweet was sent at 10:51 a.m. Eastern time. According to Trump’s White House schedule, at 10:30 a.m. his daily intelligence briefing was scheduled to start. The tweet from his personal @realDonaldTrump account was then retweeted by @POTUS, the official Twitter account of the President of the United States of America.

The tweet comes six days after Nordstrom announced it would not order Ivanka’s collection this season. The luxury department store chain denied that the move was in response to a #GrabYourWallet campaign orchestrated to get the store to stop carrying Ivanka Trump’s brand in protest of her father’s policies.

The tweet also appeared in the middle of a news cycle that has Trump’s travel ban on majority Muslim countries facing a skeptical federal appeals court. Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and her colleagues were also catching airtime as they objected to Warren being silenced in a Senate debate.

It will likely draw fresh attention to Trump’s family business entanglements and raise new concerns about his potential misuse of presidential power.

Already, Democratic Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey has retweeted Trump, adding “CC: @OfficeGovEthics.”