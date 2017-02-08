Teen turns himself in for Warner Robins motel murder

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager turned himself in Saturday for a murder that happened last year at a Warner Robins motel.

Willie Walters, 18, fled the state after 34-year-old Donell Hawkins was found shot to death at the Budget Inn on June 28. The Warner Robins Police Department says Walters turned himself in for the murder on Saturday.

Kendra Tillery, 19, and Malik Golden, 19, were arrested last November in Connecticut and extradited back to Houston County in connection with the murder as well.

All three suspects are in the Houston County Jail, charged with felony murder, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.