Macon-Bibb to consider interested baseball team’s proposal

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County could be closer to hosting a baseball team at Luther Williams Field.

They’ve been talking about this for awhile and finally, a team is interested.

Luther Williams Field is going to need some work before it can host a baseball team.

“The whole stadium’s not in the greatest shape,” said Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb Public Affairs.

But it’s close enough to generate some interest from a summer collegiate team that needs a home.

“We have been approached to potentially have a team from the Coastal Plain League,” said Floore.

Macon-Bibb Spokesman Chris Floore says they’ve set up a meeting with commissioners.

“We will actually have a presentation from some investors at the end of February who will pitch the idea to commissioners on what they could do to bring a team here, what they want to accomplish, and the success they’ve had in other cities,” said Floore.

There’s a lot to accomplish out at the field.

“If you go in the locker rooms, if you go in the concession stands, it does need a lot of work to bring it up to a standard with which a team could market it to a community to bring people in. To give them an experience that’s going to bring them back,” said Floore.

But commissioners are ready to put money toward it if it’s a sound investment.

“It all depends on what it’s going to cost us and where we’re going to get the funding from,” said Floore.

So that meeting with the former owners of the Coastal League team the Savannah Bananas will be the initial push for what could be huge for Macon.

“We’re going to talk about their other successes with other teams and how they’ve grown teams to be successful,” said Floore. “We were told the Savannah Bananas were selling out games their first season, and that’s what we want to see here.”