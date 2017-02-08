Houston Medical Center recognized for pre-term birth program

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Patient Safety Award was given to Houston Medical Center for their project, Population Health-Preventing Pre-Term Births Among At-Risk Populations. This award is given annually to Georgia health care organizations who improve patient safety, medical outcomes and reduce the risk of medical errors.

After finding out the county had a high rate in pre-term births, the Houston Medical Center wanted to improve the situation. Through research, they found out low-income mothers and women who already had medical risks were more likely for pre-term births.

Beth Jones from Houston Health Care, said pre-term birth is the number one reason for neonatal deaths.

“It is also the leading cause for life long disabilities so it is very important that all ladies go to full term to deliver their babies,” she said.

As a result of the project, Houston Health Care received a grant from the March of Dimes. This helped them start the first prenatal clinic in Houston County along Public Health.