From 60s to Foot of Snow: Northeast Braces for Storm

People make their way across the Brooklyn Bridge in balmy weather in New York on Wednesday. The city is preparing for up to a foot of snow on Thursday. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“What may happen is people will get on the road and it’s not particularly bad and then suddenly it gets to 8 o’clock, and I will tell you an inch and a half to 2 inches of snow an hour is hard for people to handle,” Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy told reporters Wednesday.

Thursday’s storm is expected to be the first major snow to hit metropolitan New York in 2017. The heaviest snow is expected to arrive about 7 a.m., just in time for rush hour.

“This is going to be a big punch,” Benjamin Sipprell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, Massachusetts, told The Associated Press. “It’s originating in the Ohio River Valley and starts cranking as it comes across Appalachia.”

The weather is expected to be dramatically different from conditions across the Northeast on Wednesday, which saw highs of 74 degrees in Washington, D.C., 72 degrees in Baltimore, 66 degrees in Philadelphia and 62 degrees in New York City.

“You’re seeing people out there on bicycles today. Don’t be fooled,” New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said.

Earlier Wednesday, icy conditions were suspected in a 55-vehicle pileup in Wakefield, Massachusetts, north of Boston. Eight people were taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries was considered life-threatening,

NBC Boston reported.

“When I tapped my brakes, it was just a sheet of ice, and there’s nothing I could really do after that. Everybody just started sliding into each other,” Nathan St. Onge told the station.