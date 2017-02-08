Easement Granted, Company Says Dakota Pipeline Can Proceed

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The company behind the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline said Wednesday that it has all the approvals it needs “to proceed expeditiously to complete construction” after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted a crucial easement.

The oil pipeline has been the scene of months of protests from those who fear the project could pollute the water supply for a Sioux reservation. Opponents also say the project could damage sites sacred to the Standing Rock Sioux.

The Army Corps said Wednesday that it granted the easement allowing the construction of a 30-inch pipeline on federally controlled lands at the Oahe Reservoir. The project is nearly finished, and the easement covers 1.25 miles of the pipeline that runs under the Missouri River.

“With this action, Dakota Access now has received all federal authorizations necessary to proceed expeditiously to complete construction of the pipeline,” Energy Transfer Partners said in a statement Wednesday.

The project was delayed during President Barack Obama’s administration, and a review of environmental studies was launched after protests by the tribe and others, who call themselves “water protectors” instead of protesters.

Related: Army Corps of Engineers to Grant Final Permit for Pipeline

The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux told Reuters that the tribe would continue to do whatever it can to oppose the project.

“We’re running out of options, but that doesn’t mean that it’s over,” Chairman David Archambault II told the news agency in a telephone interview. “We’re still going to continue to look at all legal options available to us.”

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe announced Wednesday that it would file a legal challenge to the granting of the easement, saying “it is illegal for the Trump Administration to sidestep the administrative process that was rightfully underway.”

Image: Dakota Access Pipeline construction

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Medical cannabis House Committee votes to forward House Bill 65
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S. Strike Kills Top Al Qaeda Figure in Syria: Pentagon
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
From 60s to Foot of Snow: Northeast Braces for Storm
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»