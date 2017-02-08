'Despicable' Attack on Convoy Kills 6 Red Cross aid Workers

Six humanitarian workers were killed Wednesday morning and two others declared missing after gunmen opened fire on their convoy in Afghanistan, an official said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) members were delivering livestock feed in three clearly-marked vehicles when they were stopped near the town of Shibergan in the country’s northern Jawzjan province, spokesman Thomas Class said.

“We’re absolutely shocked and devastated,” he told NBC News by phone.

All those killed were Afghan nationals, three drivers and five field officers. The attack happened around 10 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. ET) and Glass said he did not know the identity or affiliation of the gunmen.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms what appears to be a deliberate attack on our staff,” ICRC President Peter Maurer said in a statement. “This is a huge tragedy. We’re in shock.”

He added: “These staff members were simply doing their duty, selflessly trying to help and support the local community. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of our colleagues killed and those unaccounted for.”

Image: A map showing the location of Jawzjan

